Multan Sultans' owner hopes to win PSL3

MD Multan Sultans Khizer Schon

KARACHI: The third edition of Pakistan Super League is just around the corner and teams are eager to claim the title. The reigning champions are eyeing to defend the title and others are aiming to perform better than previous editions.



The new entrants to the league, Multan Sultans, are equally confident. And they have a message to competing franchises that the Sultans are going to give them tough time during PSL.

Khizer Schon, the MD of Multan Sultans, said that he’s hopeful that his team will be in action in the final of PSL 3 in Karachi’s National Stadium.

“Saadi vaari” chanted Khizer when asked for a message for supporters and fans of Multan Sultans during an exclusive interview with Geo.tv

“Final will be ours, I am very much confident. It is saadi vaari,” Khizer added.

He said that the combination of Wasim Akram and Multan Sultans will be important for his team and along with the duo of two former captains of Pakistan, his team has some match winners in the side.

“Wasim and Malik will be a lethal combination. Both have a very nice understanding with each other, which will be very good for the team. When you have a team director and captain with such understanding, the team will also come together,” he highlighted.

“We have some very good players in our squad. Shoaib Malik, Shan Masood, Imran Tahir, Pollard, Sohaib Maqsood… they all are very good players,” Khizer added.

Replying to a question, Khizer confirmed that all of his players will be coming to Pakistan if his team makes it to the next round of the league.

“Our all players are willing to visit Karachi and Lahore. We picked players only after confirming if they’re willing to visit Pakistan and play the matches here,” he announced.

“We studied PSL for the last two years and it has emerged as one single entertainment platform in the country and it will only grow in future. It will grow even bigger in future,” said the MD



He also highlighted that Sultans will also conduct talent hunt schemes in the region of southern Punjab and will also create a B team to keep it active throughout the year.

“We will also conduct cricketing activities, we will do a regional talent hunt and will also create a B team of Multan Sultans. We represent a big region and we have to work towards them,” he concluded.

The third edition of Pakistan Super League starts on February 22 with Multan Sultans, the new entrants, taking on the defending champions Peshawar Zalmi in the inaugural match.