Sunday Feb 18 2018
COAS offers condolences over loss of lives in Iran plane crash

Sunday Feb 18, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa has expressed his condolences on the loss of lives in tragic Iranian plane crash, informed Pakistan Armed Forces spokesperson Major Gen Asif Ghafoor.

All 66 passengers and crew aboard a plane that crashed in central Iran on Sunday are believed to have been killed.

The plane operated by Iranian carrier Aseman Airlines crashed in a mountainous area near the town of Semirom after taking off from Tehran’s Mehrabad airport, news agency ISNA quoted emergency services spokesman Mojtaba Khaledi as saying.

All 66 passengers, crew feared dead in Iran plane crash

Aseman Airline’s Tehran-Yasuj flight crashed in Isfahan province, according to reports

The ATR-made plane was on a flight to the southwestern city of Yasuj and a spokesman for the airline said there were 60 passengers and six crew aboard.

The ISPR spokesperson said that the COAS shared grief of bereaved families and brotherly Iranian nation.

