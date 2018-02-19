Contempt case: State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry appears in SC

State Interior Minister Tallal Chaudhry (left) and Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Affairs Tallal Chaudhry has arrived in the Supreme Court for the contempt hearing against him.

A three-member bench, headed by Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed, will conduct the proceedings today.



The apex court had initiated contempt proceedings against Chaudhry on account of "derogatory and contemptuous speeches/statements" with regard to the court, according to a notification issued on February 2.

The same day, Federal Privatisation Minister Daniyal Aziz had been issued a contempt of court notice by the Supreme Court, reportedly over his controversial speeches and statements made during various TV talk shows.

Chaudhry appeared before a three-judge bench, headed by Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, at the last hearing of the case on February 13, where he contended that he had requested noted lawyer Asma Jahangir to be his counsel, but owing to her demise, he was without legal representation. The court then adjourned the hearing till Monday, February 19.

Moreover, on February 7, Aziz was granted 10 days by the Supreme Court to finalise legal representation for the contempt notice issued to him. He will appear before the bench today as well.