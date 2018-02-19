Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Monday Feb 19 2018
By
Faizan Lakhani

Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

By
Faizan Lakhani

Monday Feb 19, 2018

Young gun Shaheen Shah Afridi cannot wait to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition starting this week.

The 17-year-old speedster, who is in Dubai training with the squad, said he is happy and proud to be a part of Lahore Qalandars.

“It’s a wonderful team, it has such big names. It’s fun sharing the dressing room with them,” said Afridi, who impressed the world with his 12 wickets in the recently concluded Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“We are training hard. I am getting to learn a lot,” he added. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

Australia's most-capped female cricketer Blackwell retires

 Updated 4 hours ago
PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai tomorrow

PSL 3 trophy to be unveiled in Dubai tomorrow

 Updated 5 hours ago
Afridi calls for cricket to melt ice between India and Pakistan

Afridi calls for cricket to melt ice between India and Pakistan

Updated 6 hours ago
Real Madrid win eight-goal thriller, Atletico keep up Barca chase

Real Madrid win eight-goal thriller, Atletico keep up Barca chase

 Updated 7 hours ago
Russian team in shock over Olympics doping scandal

Russian team in shock over Olympics doping scandal

 Updated 8 hours ago
Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay

Rochdale stun Spurs to force FA Cup replay

 Updated 9 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM