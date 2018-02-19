Shaheen Shah Afridi excited to be in action for Lahore Qalandars

Young gun Shaheen Shah Afridi cannot wait to play for Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) third edition starting this week.



The 17-year-old speedster, who is in Dubai training with the squad, said he is happy and proud to be a part of Lahore Qalandars.

“It’s a wonderful team, it has such big names. It’s fun sharing the dressing room with them,” said Afridi, who impressed the world with his 12 wickets in the recently concluded Under-19 Cricket World Cup in New Zealand.

“We are training hard. I am getting to learn a lot,” he added.