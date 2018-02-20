Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
GEO NEWS

Court to hear Al Azizia, Flagship supplementary references on Feb 22

GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

The accountability court hearing the case is located inside the Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: File 

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will hear the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references on February 22, sources informed Geo News.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

NAB files supplementary references against Nawaz, sons

Supplementary references filed in Al-Azizia, Flagship cases in which Nawaz Sharif, sons Hasan and Hussain are accused.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.

In the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references, submitted in court on February 14, NAB has included eight new witnesses in each reference, as well as new evidence, including details of offshore companies of Hasan and Hussain.

Avenfield case: NAB deputy prosecutor leaves for London

Sardar Muzaffar will go to London High Commission on February 22

Moreover, on January 22, NAB filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield case.  

That reference includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom — forensic expert Robert Radley and solicitor Akhtar Raja. The two will record their statements via video link from the Pakistan High Commission in London at the next hearing on February 22. 

Avenfield case: Wajid Zia summoned with original JIT report on Feb 22

NAB had requested accountability court to summon Zia, record when UK-based witnesses will record statements against Nawaz, family

In this regard, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi is in London so he can be present when the statements are recorded. 

Moreover, the accountability court has summoned Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), at the next hearing along with the original JIT report. 

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

 Updated an hour ago
Maryam Nawaz has 'the best Chanay ever' in Lahore's Malipura

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

 Updated 2 hours ago
