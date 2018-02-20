Court to hear Al Azizia, Flagship supplementary references on Feb 22

The accountability court hearing the case is located inside the Federal Judicial Complex. Photo: File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court conducting corruption proceedings against former prime minister Nawaz Sharif and his family will hear the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references on February 22, sources informed Geo News.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) filed three interim corruption references against the Sharif family in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The references pertain to the Al-Azizia Steel Mills and Hill Metal Establishment, offshore companies including Flagship Investment Ltd, and Avenfield properties of London.

Nawaz and sons Hussain and Hasan are accused in all three references whereas his daughter Maryam and Safdar are accused in the Avenfield reference only.



In the Al Azizia and Flagship supplementary references, submitted in court on February 14, NAB has included eight new witnesses in each reference, as well as new evidence, including details of offshore companies of Hasan and Hussain.



Moreover, on January 22, NAB filed a supplementary reference in the Avenfield case.

That reference includes seven new prosecution witnesses, including two from the United Kingdom — forensic expert Robert Radley and solicitor Akhtar Raja. The two will record their statements via video link from the Pakistan High Commission in London at the next hearing on February 22.

In this regard, NAB Deputy Prosecutor General Muzaffar Abbasi is in London so he can be present when the statements are recorded.

Moreover, the accountability court has summoned Federal Investigation Agency Additional Director Wajid Zia, who headed the Panama case joint investigation team (JIT), at the next hearing along with the original JIT report.