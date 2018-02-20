Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Government submits in IHC sealed report on changes in Finality of Prophethood oath

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

The sealed report submitted to the IHC today. Photo: Geo News 

ISLAMABAD: The government submitted to the Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Tuesday the report of the committee probing changes in the Finality of Prophethood oath in the Constitution. 

The court had given the government until 1pm today to submit the report.

As the hearing of the Faizabad dharna case (sit-in) began today, Justice Shaukat Aziz Siddiqui expressed displeasure at the government's failure to submit the report of the committee, headed by Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Chairman Senator Raja Zafarul Haq. 

The committee was formed to reveal those responsible for the changes in the oath regarding the Finality of Prophethood when the Elections Act 2017 was passed last year. Besides Haq, it included Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal and Climate Change Minister Mushahidullah Khan.

Faizabad dharna case: IHC warns government officials of contempt if reports not submitted

Justice Shaukat Siddiqui had summoned secretaries of defence, interior and law ministries, among other officials, today

The judge warned the government officials present in court to submit the report by 1pm today, adding that otherwise the prime minister will be summoned in person and contempt notices issued to the relevant ministers and secretaries.  

Moreover, Justice Siddiqui ruled that the court will now conduct daily proceedings of the case. 

Later, the Deputy Attorney General Arshad Kayani submitted the report in a sealed envelope. The court then observed that the report would remain sealed with it and adjourned the hearing until tomorrow. 

Faizabad dharna case: IHC reiterates contempt warning as government’s delaying tactics continue

Government has not yet submitted Senator Zafarul Haq-led committee's report on the amendment in the Elections Act 2017 despite repeated demands

At the last hearing on Feb 12, the court had warned of contempt petitions in case of failure to submit the report. 

Late last year, a religious party protested against the amendment in the oath, which was later reversed by the government, and ended its protest after an agreement was reached with the government, which included the resignation of Law Minister Zahid Hamid.

During the protest, Justice Siddiqui had started proceedings over the issue of the controversial amendment as well as the agreement reached between the two sides.

