Aitzaz Ahsan slams Nawaz for trying to get his way ‘by hook or by crook’

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader Aitzaz Ahsan on Tuesday slammed former prime minister Nawaz Sharif for trying to get his way by hook or by crook.



“Nawaz is standing in the middle of the city, wearing a suicide vest and threatening [everyone] to agree to do what he wants,” Ahsan said while talking to media here.

The comments by the PPP leader come a day after the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz announced to debate “conduct of judges” in the parliament stressing that every institution must work within its constitutional ambit.

“Nawaz Sharif wants the whole building to collapse,” Ahsan said, in an apparent reference to the nascent democracy in the country.

The PPP leader also condemned Nawaz and daughter Maryam Nawaz for “jumping on the bandwagon of hurling abuses”.

Addressing the National Assembly on Monday, Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said that to avoid confrontation among institutions it was better for the House to debate on the matter.

The prime minister's comments followed his directives to members of PML-N parliamentary party that the conduct of judges will now be discussed in the Parliament.

He had said that elected representatives are termed "thieves, robbers and Godfather" in the courts, lamenting that government officials are humiliated.

"Does this House not have the right to legislate," Abbasi questioned. "Or will we have to seek permission to legislate.