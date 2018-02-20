Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 20 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Constitution gives judiciary right to review legislation: CJP

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 20, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Chief Justice of Pakistan Mian Saqib Nisar Tuesday remarked that the constitution gives judiciary the right to review legislation made by the parliament.

The remarks by the chief justice were made during hearing of media commission case by a three-member bench of the apex court.

Justice Nisar said that he is again stating today, before media representatives, that the parliament is supreme, adding, "We have been told that we are interfering."

"Parliament is supreme but there is another thing above the parliament, which is named constitution," he said. "Our limits have been defined by the constitution.

"The constitution gives the right to review legislation made in the parliament," Justice Nisar said.

All institutions should stay within limits: information minister

Marriyum Aurangzeb said criticising judgments is her and Nawaz Sharif's right

He noted that the legislature does not have any authority in contrast with the constitution and that it cannot make any legislation in violation of basic rights.

In his conversation with senior anchorperson with Geo News Hamid Mir, Justice Nisar said they had immense respect for the leadership.

"We have been questioning in order to understand that what would happen if such a person becomes a party leader," he said. "We raise questions in order to understand and do not target anyone."

The chief justice said their mutual conversation or remarks were being misinterpreted.

At this, Mir urged Justice Nisar not to heed on such things.

To which, the chief justice replied that they are not at all considering such things, adding, "We are not weak, nor are we giving explanation.

"We will definitely not cower down and make full use of power given by the Almighty, in good faith," he said.

Comments

More From Pakistan:

SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

 Updated an hour ago
Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

 Updated an hour ago
Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

 Updated 2 hours ago
NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

 Updated 5 hours ago
SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

 Updated 2 hours ago
