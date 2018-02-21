Imran vows to hold 'grand rally' to show public stands with judiciary

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan vowed on Thursday to hold a 'grand public rally' in Islamabad, the date of which he will announce later, to show that the people of Pakistan stand with the judiciary.



Addressing the media after a meeting of the PTI's parliamentary party, Imran said he will show Nawaz Sharif why he was deposed, referring to the oft-repeated question of the former prime minister.

The PTI chief said he will announce the date of the rally after touring the country for the party's membership drive and consulting with party leaders.

"They [Nawaz] are now heading for a clash of institutions on the basis of having a people’s mandate. I will show them that the public stands with justice, not them," said Imran.

Earlier, Imran criticised the former prime minister for damaging the country's institutions.

He claimed that Nawaz has destroyed organisations like the Federal Board of Revenue and National Accountability Bureau in a bid to protect his corruption.

The PTI chief also condemned the ruling party members for helping hide their leader's corrupt wealth instead of exposing it in the national interest.