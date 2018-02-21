'Godfather', 'Sicilian Mafia' terms never used for Nawaz in Panama judgment: Justice Khosa

Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Justice Asif Saeed Khosa remarked on Wednesday that the Supreme Court never used terms like ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ for former prime minister Nawaz Sharif in the Panama Papers case judgment.



Justice Khosa made the remarks while heading a three-member bench hearing a contempt case.

He observed further that several statements are being attributed to the apex court these days that were not made by the judges.

Addressing Additional Attorney General (AAG) Amir Rehman during the hearing, Justice Khosa inquired if he has read the Panama Papers judgment and if it includes the use of these terms for Nawaz.

The AAG replied that he has read the verdict and confirmed that it does not use these terms for the former prime minister.

Justice Khosa observed that during the contempt hearing against Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz Senator Nehal Hashmi, the court had responded to Hashmi’s remarks that “we will not let them live on this land” by stating that the Sicilian Mafia used to murder judges’ children.

Justice Khosa remarked further that the Supreme Court asked if a smuggler, killer, their or robber can head a political party, adding that certain comments of the bench are played up by the media.

He remarked further that comments not uttered by the bench should not be attributed to it, adding that opinion should not be printed as news.

Justice Khosa headed the five-member bench that disqualified Nawaz in its July 28 judgment in the Panama Papers case.



In several public rallies following his disqualification, Nawaz and other party leaders have criticised the use of the terms ‘Godfather’ and ‘Sicilian Mafia’ for the former prime minister.