Wednesday Feb 21 2018
GEO NEWS

Scuffle breaks out in Mardan's district council

GEO NEWS

Wednesday Feb 21, 2018

MARDAN: A scuffle broke out in the district's council on Wednesday after members stopped a JUI-F lawmaker from speaking on topics not related to the agenda. 

As a result of the scuffle, opposition members tore up copies of the agenda and PTI's Abdul Sattar assumed the chair of the council. 

Opposition members also forced their way into the district nazim's office, after which they exchanged also scuffled with the deputy nazim of the area. 

After the incident, local ANP workers gathered at district nazim's office and staged a protest.

The matter was resolved after the local DPO conducted negotiations with the nazim and the deputy nazim.



SC disposes of contempt notices against Mir Shakil-ur-Rahman, Mir Javed Rahman, and Ahmed Noorani

Nawaz to chair key PML-N meeting on Thursday

Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

NAB arrests former LDA director in Ashiyana scam

SC verdict to strengthen Nawaz's narrative: PML-N leaders

Opposition, analysts react to SC verdict disqualifying Nawaz as PML-N president

KP energy body debunks Imran’s claim of ‘350 small dams’

IHC seeks religious scholars' assistance in Elections Act case

Want to address judicial reforms issue but doubt Nawaz’s intentions: Bilawal

