Scuffle breaks out in Mardan's district council

Lawmaker scuffle

MARDAN: A scuffle broke out in the district's council on Wednesday after members stopped a JUI-F lawmaker from speaking on topics not related to the agenda.

As a result of the scuffle, opposition members tore up copies of the agenda and PTI's Abdul Sattar assumed the chair of the council.

Opposition members also forced their way into the district nazim's office, after which they exchanged also scuffled with the deputy nazim of the area.

After the incident, local ANP workers gathered at district nazim's office and staged a protest.

The matter was resolved after the local DPO conducted negotiations with the nazim and the deputy nazim.







