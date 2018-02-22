Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Feb 22 2018
GEO NEWS

Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

Thursday Feb 22, 2018

ISLAMABAD: These are testing times for deposed Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif but it seems his sense of humour has not gone anywhere.

The party had a high-level meeting at the Punjab House to discuss the situation after Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.

Maryam Nawaz has ‘the best Chanay ever’ in Lahore’s Malipura

“This is the best chanay pathooray I’ve ever tried,” she said, and handed Rs1000 to the stall owner

While important discussions were held, the former premier telling a joke to his workers and party leaders was also a highlight of the meeting.

“Listen to a joke about horses by Mian Saheb,” tweeted daughter Maryam Nawaz.

