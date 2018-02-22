Nawaz, PML-N workers share a lighter moment in Islamabad meeting

Thursday Feb 22, 2018
ISLAMABAD: These are testing times for deposed Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif but it seems his sense of humour has not gone anywhere.
The party had a high-level meeting at the Punjab House to discuss the situation after Nawaz’s disqualification by the Supreme Court on Wednesday.
While important discussions were held, the former premier telling a joke to his workers and party leaders was also a highlight of the meeting.
“Listen to a joke about horses by Mian Saheb,” tweeted daughter Maryam Nawaz.
