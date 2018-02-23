Can't connect right now! retry
GEO NEWS

Nawaz’s outcry about Senate elections unfathomable: Zardari

GEO NEWS

Friday Feb 23, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Zardari on Friday said the ruling party's claim that it is being "kicked out" of Senate elections is not true.

"You are [still in the race for] Senate elections, your candidates will contest independently," Zardari said while addressing a press conference here.

 Zardari criticised former premier Nawaz Sharif for trying to whip up rhetoric against institutions.

"They are trying to whip up the rhetoric against the institutions and provoke the public," he said.

“Rebellion is being created in Punjab bureaucracy,” Zardari added.

He added that his party has never provoked conflict between institutions, adding that it never benefits the country to have weak institutions.

Commenting on the political crisis in the country, the former president said that Nawaz and Chief Minister Punjab Shehbaz Sharif did the same against PPP in the 90s when the judiciary gave verdicts against him.

Zardari claimed the government's incompetence over the four years has allowed India to take advantage. 

"We are ready if India attempts any misadventure" he added. 

Continuing his tirade against Nawaz, Zardari said the former premier has not done anything other than business or for "commission".

"He has never given any province its due share," the PPP co-chairman said.

More From Pakistan:

Election Act 2017: IHC issues notice to ECP over changes in nomination form

No significant effect on Pakistan’s economy if placed on FATF grey-list: Miftah

PTI-G promises presidential system, judo training for women

I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

NADRA chairman conducts sting operation, faces difficulties first-hand

Apex court disqualifies KP tourism adviser on fraud charges

