I can foresee they will also bar me from contesting elections: Nawaz

ISLAMABAD: After being disqualified from holding the office of prime minister and more recently from presiding over his party the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), three-time premier Nawaz Sharif told journalists he could predict that soon he will be barred from contesting elections as well.



Speaking to journalists after appearing before the accountability court hearing the Avenfield reference case on Friday, Sharif told journalists that his party was being denied participation in the upcoming Senate elections.

First, we’re labelled thieves, bandits and Sicilian mafia; the next day it is said that there is respect for political leaders, Sharif said, before adding that the NAB’s witness – forensic expert Robert Radley – had stated yesterday and reiterated today that the Calibri font was available in 2005.

He added that Radley told the court he was not an IT expert. Sharif said the answers to all of the JIT’s questions are slowly coming forward; people are understanding that this case is baseless.

“Because they couldn’t find anything they are submitting supplementary references,” Nawaz told journalists, adding that, “dismissing the party's president is a form of pre-poll rigging. I know they will also bar me from contesting elections.”