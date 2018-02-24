FIR filed in Karachi for helping SHO Shoaib 'Shooter' Shaikh flee

KARACHI: A first information report (FIR) was filed late Friday in the Gulshan-e-Maymar police station over helping Station House Officer (SHO) Shoaib Shaikh, one of the accused in the Naqeebullah murder case, escape to Lahore.

According to Adeel Chandio, the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) for Malir, two suspects — including Aurangzeb Khan and Assistant Sub-inspector of Police (ASI) Ehsanullah Marwat, an absconder himself — have been named in FIR No. 32/18, under clause 216, for aiding in the escape of Shaikh, who is also informally known as Shoaib 'Shooter'.



While Aurangzeb Khan was arrested from Janjhal Goth, Chandio said Ehsanullah, the brother of SHO for Shah Latif Town Amanullah Marwat, managed to flee.

Suspects Aurangzeb and Ehsanullah provided refuge to 'Shooter' and took him, thereafter, to Hyderabad, from where he got into a train to Lahore, the SSP said.



A close aide of ex-SSP Malir Rao Anwar, one of the primary accused and an absconder in the Naqeebullah murder case, 'Shooter' was also part of the police team that carried out the "fake encounter", which left Naqeebullah dead.