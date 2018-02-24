Imran married spiritual guide in attempts to become PM, says Asif

Pakistan Muslim League - Nawaz (PML-N) leader Khawaja Asif addressing the media in Sialkot on February 23, 2018. Photo: Geo News

SIALKOT: PML-N leader Khawaja Asif on Friday lashed out at Imran Khan, stating that the PTI chief is making futile efforts to be elected as Pakistan's next prime minister.

"Imran married his spiritual guide in an attempt to be elected as the premier," Asif told the media in Sialkot. "But only the person who will get [the most] votes will become the next prime minister."

Jibing at political rival and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, Asif said that the Lodhran by-poll for NA-154 constituency brought forward the reality of PPP's political strength.

"PPP was only able to secure 3,000 votes in the Lodhran by-poll," he said.

He also said Zardari was the country's president for five years yet he was unable to trace his wife, Benazir Bhutto's murderers.

"He [Zardari] was either unable to trace them or did not want to trace them," Asif said.