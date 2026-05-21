In meeting with Prince Rahim, PM Shehbaz seeks to strengthen partnership with AKDN

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif welcomes Prince Rahim Aga Khan V upon his arrival at PM House on May 21, 2026. — PID

Prime minister hosts breakfast meeting for Aga Khan V.

PM Shehbaz warmly welcomes Prince Rahim at PM House.

PM highlights longstanding partnership between Pakistan and AKDN.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday hosted a breakfast meeting for Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, wherein he encouraged the Aga Khan Development Network (AKDN) to deepen and expand its partnership with Pakistan, particularly in Gilgit-Baltistan (GB) and Chitral.

The prime minister warmly welcomed Prince Rahim, who is on his first official visit to Pakistan, and appreciated his commitment to fostering peace, stability, and constructive engagement with governments and international partners, besides assuring him of Pakistan’s shared commitment to these ideals.

The premier highlighted the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the AKDN, and commended its contributions in rural development, healthcare, education, disaster resilience, climate adaptation, renewable energy, digital skills training, and youth entrepreneurship.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V talks with Shehbaz Sharif during a breakfast meeting at the PM’s House in Islamabad on May 21, 2026. — PID

He particularly appreciated AKDN’s impactful work in GB and Chitral, especially in remote and vulnerable communities.

The prime minister welcomed enhanced engagement with Aga Khan University (AKU), noting its major contributions in healthcare and higher education.

Recognising Prince Rahim’s advocacy for environmental stewardship, the prime minister emphasised that AKDN remained a natural and trusted partner in Pakistan’s efforts to strengthen climate resilience, particularly in glacially vulnerable northern areas.

He thanked Aga Khan for visiting Pakistan and assured him that Pakistan would always remain his second home, besides expressing the hope that his regular visits would further strengthen the longstanding bonds between Pakistan and the Ismaili community.

The premier also extended his heartfelt condolences on the passing of Prince Rahim's father, Prince Karim Aga Khan IV, paying tribute to the deceased's enduring humanitarian legacy and his longstanding association with Pakistan spanning nearly seven decades.

The prime minister also presented a commemorative postal stamp issued by Pakistan Post to honour the late Prince Karim Aga Khan IV for his services to Pakistan.

Prince Rahim thanked the prime minister for a warm welcome extended to him in Pakistan and expressed his desire to continue cooperation with Pakistan in various human development initiatives.