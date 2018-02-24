Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 24 2018
REUTERS

South Africa's T20 hero Klaasen gets Test call-up

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Heinrich Klaasen hit 69 off 30 balls in South Africa's win against India in the second T20

JOHANNESBURG: Uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen and all-rounder Wiaan Mulder were named in South Africa´s 15-man test squad on Saturday for the first two of the four-match series against Australia.

Klaasen proved swashbuckling with the bat in both the one-day International and Twenty20 series against India over the last month and selector Linda Zondi said, "we firmly believe he can become just as good a player in the five-day format".

The 26-year-old has played four ODIs and two T20 matches for South Africa.

"The selection of Mulder continues our strategy to expand our pool of all-rounders against top quality opposition," added Zondi in a Cricket South Africa statement.

"He is a batting all-rounder and his selection will depend on how we decide to balance our starting XI.

"Mulder, 20, represented South Africa in an ODI against Bangladesh in October last year.

Touch of Klaasen as South Africa beat India by six wickets

Klaasen slammed seven sixes in hitting 69 off 30 balls as South Africa chased down target of 189

The duo take the places of Chris Morris and Andile Phehlukwayo in the squad that beat India 2-1 in their recent three-test series.

The first test against Australia is in Durban, starting on Thursday with the second in Port Elizabeth from March 9-13.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Wiaan Mulder, Lungisani Ngidi, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada.

