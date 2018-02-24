Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Lahore police nab prime accused in Musharraf suicide attack case

By
GEO NEWS

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

LAHORE: Police on Friday announced the arrest of a prime accused, wanted for nine years, in a case pertaining to a suicide attack on former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in Rawalpindi.

The accused, Salman Dar, was part of the most wanted list on the Red Book and had a head money of Rs500,000 police said. 

He is accused of manufacturing three suicide vests for carrying out the attack.

Dar has also admitted to being a member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Musharraf’s motorcade was hit by a suicide attack in Rawalpindi in December 2003, in which the former president escaped unhurt.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

KP CM, speaker entered into deal with father's 'murderer': son of slain PTI MPA

KP CM, speaker entered into deal with father's 'murderer': son of slain PTI MPA

 Updated 2 hours ago
Rangers rescue two foreign hostages in Karachi raid

Rangers rescue two foreign hostages in Karachi raid

 Updated 3 hours ago
FO summons Indian diplomat as ceasefire violations continue

FO summons Indian diplomat as ceasefire violations continue

Updated 5 hours ago
Fresh talks fail to break MQM-P impasse: sources

Fresh talks fail to break MQM-P impasse: sources

 Updated 5 hours ago
Shoe hurled at Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal

Shoe hurled at Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal

 Updated 6 hours ago
Imran could never substantiate his allegations, says Sanaullah

Imran could never substantiate his allegations, says Sanaullah

 Updated 7 hours ago
Advertisement
Fire breaks out at new Sindh Secretariat building

Fire breaks out at new Sindh Secretariat building

 Updated 7 hours ago
New JIT formed to start probe afresh in Parveen Rehman murder

New JIT formed to start probe afresh in Parveen Rehman murder

 Updated 8 hours ago
Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

Reham Khan on threats, the new Mrs Khan and a tired Imran

 Updated 8 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM