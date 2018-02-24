Lahore police nab prime accused in Musharraf suicide attack case

LAHORE: Police on Friday announced the arrest of a prime accused, wanted for nine years, in a case pertaining to a suicide attack on former military dictator Pervez Musharraf in Rawalpindi.

The accused, Salman Dar, was part of the most wanted list on the Red Book and had a head money of Rs500,000 police said.

He is accused of manufacturing three suicide vests for carrying out the attack.



Dar has also admitted to being a member of the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Musharraf’s motorcade was hit by a suicide attack in Rawalpindi in December 2003, in which the former president escaped unhurt.