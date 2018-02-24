Can't connect right now! retry
Saturday Feb 24 2018
By
UIUmar Ijaz

Shoe hurled at Ahsan Iqbal in Narowal

By
UIUmar Ijaz

Saturday Feb 24, 2018

Picture shows the shoe hurled at the minister encircled in red. — Geo News

NAROWAL: A man hurled a shoe at Interior Minister Ahsan Iqbal while he was addressing a workers' convention in Narowal on Saturday.

The man, Bilal Haris, stood up from his seat as Iqbal arrived on stage to address the convention in Aliabad area.

Bilal hurled a shoe at the minister, which reportedly touched the minister.

Workers at the convention grabbed the man, who was handed over to the police.

After the incident, Iqbal descended from the stage leaving his speech in between.

The minister, however, directed the police not to take legal action against the man, officials said.

He was subsequently released by the law enforcers.

