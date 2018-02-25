Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Feb 25 2018
By
GEO NEWS

After Musharraf, there's no one to take care of Karachi: Wasim Akhtar

By
GEO NEWS

Sunday Feb 25, 2018

FILE photo: Wasim Akhtar

KARACHI: Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar said on Saturday that after Pervez Musharraf, there is no one to take care of Karachi.

The mayor was addressing a ceremony on the occasion of 'Clean Karachi Walk' organised at Sea View, Karachi on Saturday.

Akhtar lamented that what's happening here is not seen anywhere in the world. "Garbage is being dumped in water, which has destroyed marine life. As long as a permanent solution is not sought to this issue, the city would not be cleaned."

The city mayor said it was his responsibility to know as to where the funds have been spent. He said the conditions at hospitals are poor, where even medicines are not available.

"Ninety-five per cent people have been drinking unsafe water," he regretted, contending that issues will not be resolved until the city is cleared of garbage.

"After Musharraf, there is no one to take care of this city," Akhtar said in his address. "These people pay taxes and they are questioning."

Lamenting lack of funds, he said that he does not have enough funds to initiate anti-epidemic spray drive in the city.

The mayor further regretted that he is himself handing bags to citizens for disposing of trash, but no one puts trash in it and it is thrown on the roads. "It is also the responsibility," he reminded.

The event was attended by a large number of students and members of the civil society.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Ishaq Dar corruption case: NAB files supplementary reference

Updated an hour ago
Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

Contempt case: Tallal Chaudry to appear before Supreme Court today

 Updated an hour ago
KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

KP industries jeopradised by plunge in Pak-Afghan trade

Updated 2 hours ago
Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Ashiana Housing scam: Bismillah Engineering CEO to be presented in court today

Updated 2 hours ago
Imran reaches ATC for hearing of PTV, Parliament attack cases

Imran reaches ATC for hearing of PTV, Parliament attack cases

 Updated 58 minutes ago
NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

NAB summons PTI leader Aleem Khan

 Updated 12 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM