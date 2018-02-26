Musharraf treason case to be heard on March 8

ISLAMABAD: A special three-member bench will hear the treason case against former military ruler Pervez Musharraf on March 8.

In March 2014, Musharraf was formally indicted over treason charges for imposing emergency on November 3, 2007, which led to the confinement of a number of superior court judges in their houses and sacking of over 100 judges.



The bench will be headed by Peshawar High Court Chief Justice Yahya Afridi and will include Justice Yawar Ali and Justice Tahira Safdar.

The registrar has also written a letter to the local administration for the provision of security and other related matters.

During the last hearing of the case, the court ordered the Interior Ministry to reverify Musharraf’s properties and provide details of his current assets and bank transactions.

The court, during the proceedings, had also expressed a lack of satisfaction over the details of the former dictator's properties, saying that the details are only up till 2008.



The former president left the country for Dubai in March 2016.













