Intezar murder case: Prosecutor recommends inclusion of anti-terrorism clauses

Intezar Ahmed, 19, was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on January 13. — Geo News screengrab

KARACHI: The special public prosecutor in Intezar murder case on Monday recommended the trial court to include anti-terrorism clauses in the case.



Intezar Ahmed, 19, was killed after the police's Anti Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) officials opened fire on his vehicle on Khayaban-e-Ittehad, DHA on January 13.



The court of Judicial Magistrate South conducted hearing of the case on Monday, wherein special public prosecutor submitted interim challan by the police.

The court had directed the prosecutor for scrutiny of police challan.

The public prosecutor, after having scrutinised the challan, recommended inclusion of relative clauses of anti-terrorism act in the case.

Meanwhile, police also submitted its report pertaining to acquittal of one of the accused, Abbas, on the basis of lack of evidence.

After this, the court reserved its verdict on whether or not the challan is admissible, and on the acquittal of accused Abbas.

The court will announce its verdict on February 28, while it also directed for submission of a final challan without any delay.