pakistan
Monday Feb 26 2018
Azaz Syed

Interior Ministry puts former federal minister Javed Qazi on ECL: sources

Azaz Syed

Monday Feb 26, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The Interior Ministry has put former federal minister for railways and communication Lt-Gen (retd) Javed Ashraf Qazi on the Exit Control List (ECL), sources said on Monday.

According to sources, former chairman railway board Lt Gen (retd) Saeed-ul-Zafar has also been placed on the list.

Former general manager railways Maj Gen (retd) Hamid Hasan Butt and Brig (retd) Akhtar Ali were also placed on the ECL.

The National Accountability Bureau had requested placing the names of the former federal minister and other officers on the list.

The officials face allegations of transferring railway land to Royal Palm Golf Club, sources said, adding that they allegedly caused a loss of more than Rs2 billion to the national exchequer.

