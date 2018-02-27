Politicians are a soft target: Nawaz Sharif

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that politicians are a soft target, adding that the sanctity of vote is nowhere to be seen.



The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president was addressing a session here of the Central Working Committee’s (CWC) session.

He said that his party was the first one to initiate a case against dictators who introduced martial law in the country and lamented that not even a single case was lodged against dictators.

“Where is your vote’s dignity, where is ours?” said Nawaz to the gathering.

He further said that people are afraid of taking action against dictatorial forces.

Nawaz said that it was not easy working under the current situation.

“Was Pakistan made to function under such a system?” He said. “Unfortunately, I do not accept this system,” added the former prime minister.

He further said that people want something else but ‘certain forces’ want something else.

Earlier, Nawaz also expressed displeasure over the verdict of his disqualification from the party presidency, saying it was like a dictatorial decision.



He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

However, he said, the entire nation knew what happened with political leaders and parties.