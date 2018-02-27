Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Feb 27 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Politicians are a soft target: Nawaz Sharif

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Feb 27, 2018

LAHORE: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Tuesday that politicians are a soft target, adding that the sanctity of vote is nowhere to be seen.

The former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz president was addressing a session here of the Central Working Committee’s (CWC) session.

He said that his party was the first one to initiate a case against dictators who introduced martial law in the country and lamented that not even a single case was lodged against dictators.

“Where is your vote’s dignity, where is ours?” said Nawaz to the gathering.

He further said that people are afraid of taking action against dictatorial forces.

Nawaz said that it was not easy working under the current situation.

“Was Pakistan made to function under such a system?” He said. “Unfortunately, I do not accept this system,” added the former prime minister.

He further said that people want something else but ‘certain forces’ want something else. 

Earlier, Nawaz also expressed displeasure over the verdict of his disqualification from the party presidency, saying it was like a dictatorial decision.

Disqualification verdict is like dictatorial decision: Nawaz

Nawaz said this while addressing the meeting of PML-N's Central Working Committee

He added that there were no dictators ruling the country at present but the decisions taking place were like the ones made during dictatorships.

However, he said, the entire nation knew what happened with political leaders and parties.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Updated 16 minutes ago
Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

 Updated 55 minutes ago
Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Updated 4 hours ago
Going back to school in North Waziristan

Going back to school in North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Updated 3 minutes ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM