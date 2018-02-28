Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Wednesday Feb 28 2018
By
Asif Bhatti

NSC for refocusing Pakistan foreign policy on regional states

By
Asif Bhatti

Wednesday Feb 28, 2018

ISLAMABAD: The National Security Committee (NSC) on Tuesday held a meeting, wherein the top civil-military brass reviewed the current regional and international situation, read a press statement issued late Tuesday.

The meeting, presided over by Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, was attended by ministers of foreign affairs, defence, interior, PM's aide on finance, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and chiefs of the three armed forces.

The forum was briefed on the current international and regional situation, particularly on relations with regional countries.

The foreign minister briefed the committee on his recent "successful" visit to Russia and recalled the desire of the two countries to further strengthen bilateral relations in all areas, the statement read.

The meeting agreed on the importance of recalibrating the foreign policy framework to bring more focus on countries of the region. It was agreed to launch new initiatives to enhance economic partnerships with friendly countries in the region and beyond for a win-win cooperation.

The committee reiterated the significance of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the benefits it brings for the development of Pakistan, the region and beyond. The participants agreed on further strengthening the CPEC cooperation as a flagship program of China's One Belt One Road (OBOR) initiative.

Fight against terrorism

The top civil-military leadership agreed that Pakistan will continue its fight against terrorism and extremism in the interest of its people.

"Our policies will continue to be formulated and implemented in light of our national interests," read the statement.

Afghan peace

The forum reaffirmed Pakistan’s abiding interest in lasting peace in Afghanistan, stressing the importance of peace among the Afghan people through an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned national peace and reconciliation process.

The meeting underscored the need for consistent and continued engagement with Afghanistan, and emphasised the importance of effective border management as well as time-bound repatriation of Afghan refugees in a dignified manner.

Indian ceasefire violations

The NSC condemned unprovoked Indian ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and Working Boundary. It observed that Indian forces committed more than 400 ceasefire violations in 2018 alone, which resulted in martyrdom of and injuries to scores of innocent civilians.

The meeting observed that the Indian government, through consistent ceasefire violations, was trying to divert international attention from blatant human rights violations in Indian-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Moreover, the NSC demanded that India must give priority to peace.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Relevant authority did not issue NOC for Imran’s Bani Gala residence, claims former UC official

Updated 15 minutes ago
Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

Bilawal criticises PML-N for electing ‘controversial’ figure as party president

 Updated 54 minutes ago
Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

Upon release from jail, Nehal Hashmi launches attack on NAB, conspirators

 Updated 2 hours ago
Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Those who don't respect vote won't be respected in return: Nawaz

Updated 2 hours ago
Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Chaudhry Nisar has shown dignity, says Imran Khan

Updated 3 hours ago
Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Non-resolution of Perween Rehman murder case a matter of shame, observes Justice Saeed

Updated 4 hours ago
Advertisement
Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Punjab Assembly adopts resolution against NAB

Updated 4 hours ago
Going back to school in North Waziristan

Going back to school in North Waziristan

 Updated 4 hours ago
Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

Pakistan will be placed on FATF grey list in June: FO

 Updated 2 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM