Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Reviewing reports regarding Imran's Bani Gala residence: Nawaz

By
Awais Yousafzai

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad here on March 1, 2018. Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he is reviewing the ongoing controversy regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence. 

Speaking to the media after appearing for his corruption hearing, Nawaz said unlike Imran he will not spread unverified allegations. He added that he will make a statement on the matter after reaching a conclusion on the subject. 

Nawaz said he has heard that the Supreme Court will take up the case at 1pm today, adding that he will see how the apex court proceeds on the matter. 

‘Pack of lies’: PTI rebuts claims Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC is fake

Former UC official claimed in the Supreme Court today that an NOC submitted by Imran Khan in the court related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the local authority

The case pertains to illegal structures in Bani Gala locality, on the capital's outskirts. 

Sources said Nawaz has also called a consultative session regarding the issue today, which will be attended by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Barrister Zafarullah and Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudry. 

Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the no-objection certificate (NOC) submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority.

Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC and blueprint fake, says former union council official

CDA had declared the construction of the PTI chairman's house illegal in a hearing on May 9, 2017

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) North Punjab chapter president Amir Kyani rebutted Umar's claims, saying they are a pack of lies and everything related to the construction of Imran's residence was carried out according to law.  

"No permission was needed for the mansion’s construction but even then Imran directed me to acquire a written order," the PTI leader said in a video statement.

He added that he will present himself in court to record his statement if he is summoned.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Reviving the glory of Lahore

Reviving the glory of Lahore

Updated 2 hours ago
Intezar murder case: Police gives clean chit to ACLC SSP, Madiha Kayani

Intezar murder case: Police gives clean chit to ACLC SSP, Madiha Kayani

Updated 2 hours ago
Farooq Sattar challenges ECP's jurisdiction in party convenership petition

Farooq Sattar challenges ECP's jurisdiction in party convenership petition

 Updated 2 hours ago
PTI leader Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore

PTI leader Aleem Khan appears before NAB Lahore

Updated 3 hours ago
JIT finds anchor Shahid Masood’s claims about Zainab’s killer false

JIT finds anchor Shahid Masood’s claims about Zainab’s killer false

Updated 3 hours ago
By-election on Nehal Hashmi's Senate seat under way in Punjab Assembly

By-election on Nehal Hashmi's Senate seat under way in Punjab Assembly

 Updated 2 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM