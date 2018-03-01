Reviewing reports regarding Imran's Bani Gala residence: Nawaz

Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif speaking to the media outside an accountability court in Islamabad here on March 1, 2018. Video: Geo News

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister Nawaz Sharif said on Thursday that he is reviewing the ongoing controversy regarding Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan's Bani Gala residence.



Speaking to the media after appearing for his corruption hearing, Nawaz said unlike Imran he will not spread unverified allegations. He added that he will make a statement on the matter after reaching a conclusion on the subject.

Nawaz said he has heard that the Supreme Court will take up the case at 1pm today, adding that he will see how the apex court proceeds on the matter.

The case pertains to illegal structures in Bani Gala locality, on the capital's outskirts.

Sources said Nawaz has also called a consultative session regarding the issue today, which will be attended by Islamabad Mayor Sheikh Ansar Aziz, Barrister Zafarullah and Capital Administration and Development Division Tariq Fazal Chaudry.

Mohammad Umar, a former Bara Kahu union council official, claimed in the Supreme Court on Wednesday that the no-objection certificate (NOC) submitted in court by Imran related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the authority.

However, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) North Punjab chapter president Amir Kyani rebutted Umar's claims, saying they are a pack of lies and everything related to the construction of Imran's residence was carried out according to law.

"No permission was needed for the mansion’s construction but even then Imran directed me to acquire a written order," the PTI leader said in a video statement.



He added that he will present himself in court to record his statement if he is summoned.

