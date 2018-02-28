Imran’s Bani Gala residence NOC and blueprint fake, says former union council official

ISLAMABAD: The former secretary of the union council in Bara Kahu has claimed that a no-objection certificate (NOC) submitted by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan in the Supreme Court related to his Bana Gala residence was never issued by the local authority.



Mohammad Umar, in his reply to the apex court, claimed the NOC dates back to 2003, when he was posted as a secretary at the union council office.

The NOC is a computerised copy whereas the union council had no computer systems and work was done manually, Umar elaborated.

Umar claimed the blueprint for the residence was also fake, saying the union council had asked Imran to submit a blueprint for a go-ahead but it was never submitted.

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) had declared the construction of the PTI chairman's house illegal in a hearing on May 9, 2017.

The apex court had ordered CDA to verify the documents submitted by the PTI chairman.

A report was submitted by CDA in Supreme Court which stated that the authority has declared 122 buildings illegal which included Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence.

It said that the construction was against the regulations of Islamabad Capital Territory.

In a hearing on Februrary 13, the Supreme Court summoned property documents of the Bani Gala residence of from the CDA.

Chief Justice Saqib Nisar warned that the residential structures in Bani Gala would be demolished if they are not as per the laws and regulations of CDA.

"Building regulations must be abided by," the chief justice remarked during the hearing on illegal structures in Bani Gala.

Imran's counsel Babar Awan maintained that CDA has no authority over private properties, adding that the constructions around Rawal Dam are illegal.

Maryam Nawaz reacts

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz leader Maryam Nawaz in response to the news tweeted that she is reminded of something his father and party chief Nawaz Sharif had said.



"I want to salute those judges who termed Imran Sadiq and Amin," she tweeted, quoting Nawaz.