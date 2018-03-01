Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Thursday Mar 01 2018
Mona Khan

Asif terms Afghan Taliban a 'political force'

Mona Khan

Thursday Mar 01, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Khawaja Asif on Thursday said that negotiations between the Afghan government and Afghan Taliban would be a dialogue between two "political forces", which Islamabad would support.

Addressing a seminar on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), the minister reiterated that there is no military solution to the Afghan issue as the Taliban are a political force in Afghanistan.

He further the United States' interests were not above Pakistan's interests, and added that he believes Pakistan will soon come out of the situation of uncertainty.

"Today the entire nation is reaping what General Musharraf sowed; we have been facing difficulties because of that, but we would not sacrifice our interests for safeguarding America's interests in any case."

Want to forget past and start new chapter with Pakistan, says Ashraf Ghani

Addressing regional security conference, Afghan president says Kabul ready for talks with Islamabad

China appreciates Ghani's peace initiative towards Taliban

All parties should abandon their differences and work together for the stability and development of the country, says foreign ministry spokesperson


Speaking with regard to India, the minister said that such a neighbour that does not like peace, adding that the US should definitely urge for Pakistan-India talks, but before that Washington should balance its policy on South Asia.

He went on to say that he has seen people who think of their institutional or personal interests as national interest.

"This practice needs to be ended," Asif said, adding that national interest is above all interests.

The foreign minister, in a post on social media, also expressed support for President Ashraf Ghani's peace initiative. 

