Peace in Karachi vital for security and stability in Pakistan: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited the corps headquarters in Karachi and said that peace in the metropolis was vital for the security and stability of Pakistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).



During his visit, the army chief was also briefed on the security situation of the city and the province,

General Bajwa appreciated the performance of the Sindh Rangers in the ongoing security operation in the metropolis and for maintaining improved security, added ISPR.

"COAS said that efforts will continue to maintain normalcy in Karachi and the province," said the Army statement.



During the visit, the army chief also addressed the troops deployed at the garrison and was given a detailed briefing on the operational preparedness of the corps.

The operation against criminal elements in Pakistan’s commercial hub was initiated in September 2013 after the federal cabinet empowered Rangers to lead a targeted operation with the support of the police. Since then Rangers have extended their powers every few months when they expire.





















