Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
sports
Friday Mar 02 2018
By
REUTERS

Door open for Sweden World Cup return, says Zlatan Ibrahimovic

By
REUTERS

Friday Mar 02, 2018

Ibrahimovic has struggled to recover from a serious knee injury sustained in April 2017

STOCKHOLM: Manchester United striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic has opened the door for a return to the Swedish national team at this year’s World Cup in Russia if he can recover his fitness in time.

“We’ll see, it’s a tough question. I want to feel that I can perform and give back. I don’t want to come just because I’m somebody. The door isn’t closed for anything,” he said.

Speaking to reporters at the opening of his new paddle tennis centre in Stockholm, the 36-year-old added that it was hard to watch the Swedes play without him.

“I miss the national team. When you’ve played in the national team for 20 years and then you’re not in it anymore, and you see the others playing in the national team, it’s tough,” he told reporters on Thursday.

“It’s tough in general, when you think that I’m injured and not playing. I want to play, with the club team, with the national team, it’s the same thing. They (the Swedish national team) have done a good job,” he added.

Without him, Sweden came second to France in World Cup qualifying Group A, edging the Netherlands on goal difference, and then beat Italy in a playoff to reach the finals.

Ibrahimovic has struggled to recover from a serious knee injury sustained in April 2017 and he missed United’s Europa League final victory over Ajax Amsterdam in Stockholm last May.

Sweden’s record goalscorer with 62 goals in 116 games, Ibra quit after their exit at the Euro 2016 group stage but said even a phone call may not be necessary for him to return.

“I don’t think anyone needs to call. If I want to, I’m there, that’s how it is. But one thing at a time. When I can do what I want to, I’ll have other thoughts,” he said.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Sports:

Aly Raisman sues US Olympic Committee over Nassar sex abuse

Aly Raisman sues US Olympic Committee over Nassar sex abuse

 Updated 7 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman hopes 'to fix' batting for remaining matches

Lahore Qalandars' Agha Salman hopes 'to fix' batting for remaining matches

 Updated 9 hours ago
Qalandars’ find Salman Irshad hopes to play for Pakistan within a year

Qalandars’ find Salman Irshad hopes to play for Pakistan within a year

 Updated 10 hours ago
Lahore Qalandars question umpiring after Fakhar denied review chance

Lahore Qalandars question umpiring after Fakhar denied review chance

 Updated 9 hours ago
Injured Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

Injured Nadal withdraws from Indian Wells, Miami

 Updated 14 hours ago
Afridi ruled out of play for at least 10 days due to knee swelling

Afridi ruled out of play for at least 10 days due to knee swelling

 Updated 16 hours ago
Advertisement
Little ‘Wasim Akram’ says he will be lucky to be coached by the swing legend

Little ‘Wasim Akram’ says he will be lucky to be coached by the swing legend

 Updated 18 hours ago
Shaniera Akram excited to be cheering for Multan Sultans

Shaniera Akram excited to be cheering for Multan Sultans

Updated 18 hours ago
Iran's Rouhani pledges women to get access to stadiums: FIFA chief

Iran's Rouhani pledges women to get access to stadiums: FIFA chief

 Updated 19 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM