Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group meets in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD: The 12th Meeting of the Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in the capital on Friday.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, Ambassador Tasnim Aslam, Special Secretary United Nations and Economic Coordination led the Pakistan side, while the Russian delegation was led by Mr Sergey Ryabkov, Deputy Foreign Minister of the Russian Federation.

The two sides held an in-depth exchange on regional and global developments, including arms control, disarmament and non-proliferation of arms.

The talks were marked by a commonality of approach and convergence on a range of contemporary issues, the statement added.

Both sides agreed on the need to further capitalise on the bilateral relations by exploring mutually beneficial avenues for bilateral cooperation, the statement concluded.



Pakistan-Russia Consultative Group on Strategic Stability is a platform for structured dialogue between the two sides and has been meeting since 2003.