Saturday Mar 03 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Rao Anwar’s bank accounts frozen on SC orders

Saturday Mar 03, 2018

Anwar and most members of his encounter team have gone into hiding after being accused of involvement in Naqeebullah's murder-Photo: File 

KARACHI: The State Bank of Pakistan has frozen the bank accounts of former SSP Malir Rao Anwar, who is on the run after being accused of involvement in Naqeebullah murder case.

According to sources, Anwar did not have a significant amount of money in either of his accounts, which were opened by him in government banks.

SC issues contempt notice to Rao Anwar after no-show in Naqeebullah killing case

CJP had granted Anwar protective bail in Naqeebullah killing case and directed him to appear in court today

Naqeebullah Mehsud, a 27-year-old native of Waziristan, was among three others who were accused of being terrorists and killed by then-Malir SSP in Karachi on January 13 in what was later determined to be a fake encounter. Anwar and most members of his encounter team have since gone into hiding.

A public outcry broke over the extrajudicial murder on social media, leading to a Supreme Court suo motu notice and prolonged protest in Islamabad.

The court in a hearing on February 16 had directed the State Bank of Pakistan to seize Anwar's bank accounts, besides issuing a contempt of court notice to him for failing to appear in court.

