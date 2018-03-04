Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Sunday Mar 04 2018
By
Web Desk

Sattar 'saddened over broken trust' with Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui

By
Web Desk

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

KARACHI: Dr Farooq Sattar, the leader of the allegedly divided Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P), reacted Saturday night to Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui's statements, saying he was "saddened" over "broken" trust.

"Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui sat with us yesterday. Today, he held a press conference without us," Sattar said, adding that he was unsure of how 12 ministers of the Provincial Assembly (MPAs) "changed loyalties so easily".

Noting that the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) was celebrating its victory in the recently held Senate elections and the "Bahadurabad peers" were happy to have bagged the "charity" seat, the MQM-P leader asked how would the party be able to prepare for the upcoming general elections given the circumstances.

"I'm very saddened; our trust was broken today."

"I'm saddened over the press conference held by our 'Bahadurabad' peers'," Sattar commented, addressing media outside his PIB residence.

Nevertheless, he announced a major rally after the Election Commission discloses its decision on March 7 and stressed that the Chief Justice of Pakistan should take suo motu notice of the alleged horse-trading during the Senate elections.

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination

Campaign on London buses promotes Gwadar as investment destination

 Updated 12 minutes ago
PML-N leaders to address public in Gujrat today

PML-N leaders to address public in Gujrat today

 Updated an hour ago
Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

Car accident in Chakwal leaves four dead, one injured

Updated 2 hours ago
PP-30 by-poll underway in Sargodha

PP-30 by-poll underway in Sargodha

 Updated 2 hours ago
Two arrested in Multan over aerial firing to celebrate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan's win

Two arrested in Multan over aerial firing to celebrate Rana Mahmood-ul-Hasan's win

 Updated 5 hours ago
Two wounded in separate firing incidents in Karachi: rescue officials

Two wounded in separate firing incidents in Karachi: rescue officials

 Updated 5 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM