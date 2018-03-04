FC recovers cache of arms, ammunition from Dera Bugti

Arms and ammunition recovered during an IBO conducted by the Balochistan Frontier Corps in Dera Bugti here on March 4, 2018. Photo: ISPR

DERA BUGTI: The Frontier Corps (FC) Balochistan on Sunday recovered a cache of arms and ammunition during intelligence-based operations (IBOs) conducted in Dera Bugti district in Balochistan, according to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

Among the weapons recovered during the raids on suspected hideouts of terrorists were RPG rockets, mines, explosive, and detonators.

Last month, the FC had apprehended 20 suspected terrorists during IBOs conducted in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin.

According to the army's media wing, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment had also been recovered in the operation.