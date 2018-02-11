FC nabs 20 suspected terrorists in Balochistan

The recovered items included weapons and ammunition. Photo: ISPR

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) conducted intelligence-based operations in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan and apprehended 20 suspected terrorists, said the army's media wing, ISPR, on Sunday.

According to the ISPR, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment was recovered in the operation.

On February 6, in a similar operation, the FC had apprehended 11 suspects and recovered weapons and ammunition, including explosives, mines, detonators and fuses, mobile sims and communication equipment.

The operations were conducted in Surkhab, Kanak Valley and near Moro River.

Both operations were conducted as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a nationwide military operation involving all law-enforcement agencies launched in February 2017.