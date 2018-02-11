Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Feb 11 2018
Web Desk

FC nabs 20 suspected terrorists in Balochistan

Web Desk

Sunday Feb 11, 2018

The recovered items included weapons and ammunition. Photo: ISPR 

RAWALPINDI: The Frontier Corps (FC) conducted intelligence-based operations in Buleda, Gish Kaur, Tratha and Pishin areas of Balochistan and apprehended 20 suspected terrorists, said the army's media wing, ISPR, on Sunday. 

According to the ISPR, a cache of arms and ammunition, including RPG rockets, sub-machine guns and sniper rifle ammunition, laptops, GPS and other communication equipment was recovered in the operation. 

FC Balochistan arrest 11 suspects, recover arms

The arrests were made during intelligence-based operations in different areas of the province

On February 6, in a similar operation, the FC had apprehended 11 suspects and recovered weapons and ammunition, including explosives, mines, detonators and fuses, mobile sims and communication equipment.

The operations were conducted in Surkhab, Kanak Valley and near Moro River. 

Both operations were conducted as part of Operation Raddul Fasaad, a nationwide military operation involving all law-enforcement agencies launched in February 2017.

