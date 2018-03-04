Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 04 2018
GEO NEWS

COAS to meet tribal elders during Balochistan visit: ISPR

Sunday Mar 04, 2018

Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa is in Balochistan on a two-day visit. Photo: Geo News file
 

QUETTA: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa will meet local tribal elders during his two-day visit to Balochistan, said the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

During his visit, General Bajwa will also examine the 'Khushhal Balochistan' project and security in Gwadar and Turbat, according to the army's media wing. 

During a visit to the province last year, General Bajwa had said that Pakistan is incomplete without Balochistan.

While interacting with the youth of the province, he had said that the country cannot progress without peace and stability in Balochistan.

General Bajwa had also advised the students to never get misguided by anti-state propaganda being engineered by certain anti-state elements from abroad with the support of hostile foreign agencies.

He had assured the students that Pakistan Army remains committed to providing them with a safe, secure, and stable Pakistan.

