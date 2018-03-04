Three children die after vaccination in Nawabshah

File photo of a child being administered with a vaccine/UNICEF.org

NAWABSHAH: Three children died while at least seven others have fallen seriously ill after they were administered with routine immunisation vaccines in Nawabshah, aggrieved parents of the victims said.

According to the affected parents, the children were vaccinated as part of a routine vaccination campaign in Maryam Road area of the city. After the administration of the vaccines, however, the children fell seriously ill. One of these children passed away at home, while two others breathed their last at Peoples Medical Hospital.

Medical Superintendent at Peoples Medical Hospital, Dr Mazhar confirmed that the children had been given routine immunisation vaccines. He said the cause of deaths of the three children would only be ascertained after a post-mortem has been carried out.

Following the tragedy, the vaccination campaign has been suspended in the entire region.

‘Lady health worker administered the vaccines’

Police claimed on Sunday that they have traced the person who administered the vaccines to the victims. She is a lady health worker who fled before the police raided her residence, police said.

‘Investigation underway’

Health Minister Dr. Sikandar Ali Mandhro told Geo News an investigation into the incident is under way, to determine the cause of the children’s death.

The culprit will be found and investigated as per law, and will be punished if proven guilty, he said.

The minister added that he has made arrangements for the sick children to be treated at Agha Khan Hospital, with all expended paid for by the Sindh government.