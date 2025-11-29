 
Egyptian foreign minister arrives in Islamabad on two-day visit

Dr Abdelatty's visit would contribute to strengthening strategic direction of Pakistan–Egypt ties, says MoFA

By
Web Desk
|

November 29, 2025

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty arrives in Islamabad, November 29, 2025. — X/@ForeignOfficePk
  • Senior MoFA officials receive Abdelatty upon arrival.
  • Egyptian FM to hold talks with DPM Ishaq Dar: MoFA.
  • MoFA says visit aims to strengthen strategic partnership.

Egyptian Foreign Minister Dr Badr Ahmed Mohamed Abdelatty landed in Islamabad on Saturday on a two-day visit at the invitation of Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar.

Senior officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs welcomed the Egyptian Foreign Minister upon his arrival in the federal capital for the official visit from November 29–30, read a statement issued by the MoFA. 

In its earlier statement, the foreign ministry had said that the visit reflected the bilateral ties between Pakistan and Egypt, "grounded in common faith, cultural affinity, and shared perspectives on regional and international issues".

The visit would contribute to further strengthening the strategic direction of Pakistan–Egypt relations, it added.

The Egyptian foreign minister will hold a bilateral meeting and delegation-level talks with the DPM Dar during his visit.

The two sides "will review the full range of bilateral relations and exchange views on regional and international developments, including the situation in Gaza during the meetings," read the MoFA statement.

The ministry expressed hope that Abdelatty's visit would reinforce the Pakistan–Egypt cooperation and further advance the longstanding partnership between the two nations.

