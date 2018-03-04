Access to information is your fundamental right, keep watching Geo News

Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Mar 04, 2018

The Jang Group and Geo Television Network have always embarked upon the journalistic mission to not only furnish facts to the public in line with the principles encompassing the freedom of expression, but also to abide by what is enshrined in the Constitution of the country.

Pakistan’s Constitution and law guarantees the fundamental right of access to information to the citizens of Pakistan.

The Jang Group requests its viewers/readers that if they cannot watch Geo News on their TV screens or if our channels have somehow been shifted from their original numbers, or if they are deprived of receiving their copies of Daily Jang or/and The News, they can lodge complaints at telephone number: 021-32271133 (daily between 9:00 am and 10:00 pm).

They can also register their complaints (text only) through WhatsApp or SMS on the following numbers: 0312-8802222, 0332-2197855, 0337-3160380.

They can also email at [email protected]

Geo News may be watched live or on YouTube:

Geo News Live

https://www.youtube.com/geonews

Android and iPhone users may download Geo News app from the following links:

Geo News - Android Apps on Google Play

Geo News official mobile app

Geo News Official on the App Store

Read reviews, compare customer ratings, see screenshots, and learn more about Geo News Official. Download Geo News Official and enjoy it on your iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.


