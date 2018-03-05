Four dead after bus, dumper collide near Chakwal

At least four people were left dead and over eleven injured after a bus and dumper collided on Mianwali Road in Chakwal on Monday, March 5, 2018. Photo: Geo News

CHAKWAL: At least four people were left dead and over eleven injured after a bus and dumper collided on Mianwali Road in Chakwal on Monday.

According to rescue sources, the bus was travelling from Dera Ghazi Khan to Rawalpindi.

At least nine people were killed and 29 others were wounded in a road crash in Gujar Khan on Sunday, rescue sources said.

Rescue sources said a passenger bus collided with two trucks on the GT Road late Sunday. The incident occurred after one of the trucks attempted to overtake.

The deceased included two minors and a woman, they said.

The injured were immediately shifted to hospital, while 14 critically wounded passengers were moved to Rawalpindi, sources informed further.

The deceased and injured belonged to Narowal, they added.