Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
Awais Yousafzai

Additional accused in assets reference against Dar to be indicted on March 12

By
Awais Yousafzai

Monday Mar 05, 2018

Former finance minister Ishaq Dar is accused of amassing assets beyond his known sources of income - File

ISLAMABAD: The accountability court hearing the assets accumulation case against former finance minister Ishaq Dar ordered on Monday to indict the other accused in the case on March 12.

As Accountability Court-I Judge Mohammad Bashir resumed proceedings of the supplementary reference against the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz senator, who has been declared a proclaimed offender in the case owing to his no-show since October last, he ordered that the other accused be provided copies of the charges against them after which the court will set a date for their indictment. 

On Monday, the court had accepted NAB's supplementary reference, which includes 24 additional witnesses and three new accused persons.

The accused are National Bank of Pakistan President Saeed Ahmed, Naeem Mehmood and Mansoor Rizvi.

Ahmed appeared in court today with his counsel Hashmat Habib. 

Court adjourns supplementary reference hearing against Ishaq Dar till March 5

NAB had recently filed a supplementary reference against former finance minister in the assets accumulation case

During the hearing, Habib argued that there are several obstacles in framing charges and pleaded that the accused be granted time to read the charge-sheet.

The hearing was then adjourned after which the court ruled that the accused will be indicted on March 12, when the next hearing will take place. 

Dar, a close aide of Pakistan Muslim League-N chief Nawaz Sharif, is accused of possessing assets disproportionate to his declared sources of income.

NAB filed an interim reference against Dar in September last year in light of the Supreme Court's July 28, 2017 verdict in the Panama Papers case.

The supplementary reference is based on seven volumes and includes the account details of the accused persons, with transactions amounting to $4.06 million, according to NAB's Special Prosecutor Imran Shafiq. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

NAB to file three supplementary references against Nawaz

 Updated 9 hours ago
PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

PAF, PN conduct successful test of anti-ship cruise missile

Updated 10 hours ago
Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM