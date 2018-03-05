Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Mar 05 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Ashiana case: Court extends remand of Ahad Cheema, Shahid Shafiq

By
GEO NEWS

Monday Mar 05, 2018

The accountability court extended on Monday the remand of Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema and Bismillah Engineering Company CEO Shahid Shafiq into NAB custody. Video: Geo News

LAHORE: The accountability court extended on Monday the remand of Lahore Development Authority former director general Ahad Cheema and Bismillah Engineering Company CEO Shahid Shafiq into NAB custody.

Both the accused booked in Ashiana-e-Iqbal housing scheme scam were sent on a 15-day remand after NAB officials requested the accountability court to extend their physical remand as investigators have to probe the case further.

Cheema and Shafiq were arrested after National Accountability Bureau (NAB) detected illegalities and corruption worth billions in a deal between Paragon Housing Society and Punjab Land Development Company to construct the Ashiana housing scheme, a low-cost housing project of the Punjab government.

The former director general of LDA was arrested on February 21, after which the Punjab bureaucracy went up in arms in solidarity with their colleague. 

Ashiana Housing scam: Court grants 7-day remand of Bismillah Engineering CEO

A district court had earlier remanded Shahid Shafiq into NAB's custody on Sunday

Moreover, the Punjab Assembly also passed a resolution against the NAB and in favour of Cheema. 

Hearing a separate case in Lahore on Sunday, Supreme Court Chief Justice Saqib Nisar had expressed displeasure at the protest by Punjab's bureaucrats and provincial assembly. 

A NAB spokesperson had earlier said that Cheema misused his authority with criminal intent to award a contract to Bismillah Engineering, which is a C-4 company part of the joint venture Lahore Casa Developers that was ineligible for the contract.

The NAB spokesperson further stated that 61,000 citizens had filed requests for the Ashiana Housing Scheme and paid 60 million rupees in processing fees. The cost of the project had increased due to a delay.

Cheema had also obtained a 32-kanal piece of land in Lahore Cantonment, registered in the name of his cousin and siblings Ahmed Cheema and Sadia Mansoor, said the NAB spokesperson. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

NAB begins probe into Zulfi Bukhari’s offshore companies

 Updated 5 hours ago
ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

ECP issues initial delimitation for national, provincial assemblies

 Updated 4 hours ago
Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Daniyal Aziz's reply in contempt case: 'Media ran comments out of context’

Updated 6 hours ago
MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

MQM-P to challenge ‘non-transparent’ Senate elections in ECP

 Updated 7 hours ago
Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

Way forward for Balochistan is through development, stability: Army chief

 Updated 6 hours ago
Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

Long range shooting championship kicks off at Pano Aqil garrison: ISPR

 Updated 8 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM