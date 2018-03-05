Khursheed Shah's entry at son's wedding a break from tradition

KARACHI: For some people age is just a number, undeniably same can be said for the seasoned politician and leader of the Opposition in National Assembly, Khursheed Shah, who brought his son to his wedding function (Mehndi) on a racing bike.



The style of entry left those attending the wedding in awe of the senior politician, whose adventurous streak remains mostly hidden from masses.

The function was held near Shahra-e-Faisal and attended by several senior government officials, parliamentarians and Pakistan People’s Party members.

Shah’s son, Zeerak Shah, is marrying the daughter of ex-parliamentarian Mohammed Khan Junejo.

Renowned singer Rahat Fateh Ali performed at the function, which was attended by thousands of people.

Sources said that it was Zeerak’s wish that the father-son duo arrives at the venue on a sports bike.

The sports bike was also adorned with flowers to make sure it doesn’t miss the spotlight in any case.



