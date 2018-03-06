In a first, KP govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

PESHAWAR: In a first in the history of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to two transgender persons.



The two transgender persons to be issued driving licences have been identified as Farzana and Aarzoo. The licences were distributed by SSP Traffic Yasir Afridi at a ceremony held in Peshawar.

Addressing the ceremony, Afridi said 300 transgenders have applied for driving licences in the province. “The rest of the applications will be processed gradually and licences will be issued in phases,” the SSP added.

“Transgender persons started applying for driving licences after the government issued national identity cards to them,” Afridi further said.

In 2012, the National Database and Registration Authority started providing transgendered community members with three gender categories on the registration form for a computerised national identity card (NIC).