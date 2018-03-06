Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
AZAnwar Zeb

In a first, KP govt issues driving licences to two transgender persons

By
AZAnwar Zeb

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

PESHAWAR: In a first in the history of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa, the provincial government on Monday issued driving licences to two transgender persons.

The two transgender persons to be issued driving licences have been identified as Farzana and Aarzoo. The licences were distributed by SSP Traffic Yasir Afridi at a ceremony held in Peshawar.

Addressing the ceremony, Afridi said 300 transgenders have applied for driving licences in the province. “The rest of the applications will be processed gradually and licences will be issued in phases,” the SSP added.

“Transgender persons started applying for driving licences after the government issued national identity cards to them,” Afridi further said. 

In 2012, the National Database and Registration Authority started providing transgendered community members with three gender categories on the registration form for a computerised national identity card (NIC).

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 37 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 38 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM