Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Azaz Syed

'Misuse of authority': NAB arrests former CDA chairman Imtiaz Inayat Elahi

By
Azaz Syed

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Officials of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) arrested on Tuesday former chairman of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) Imtiaz Inayat Elahi and finance member Saeed-ur-Rehman.

Sources said the two former bureaucrats have been arrested on charges of misuse of authority during the construction of the Shakarparian Complex in Islamabad. 

Elahi served as the CDA chairman from June 24, 2009 to December 9, 2011, after which he was posted as the secretary of the Capital Administration and Development Division. 

Elahi also worked as the additional secretary in the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, twice as the Islamabad deputy commissioner from 1989 to 1992 and 1996 to 1997.

He also served as the commercial counsellor, Pakistan High Commission in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia and in CDA as director general (Environment). He has served as the joint secretary in the Prime Minister’s Secretariat as well. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 37 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 38 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM