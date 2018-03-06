Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Horse-trading of PTI MPAs: Pervez Khattak presents report to Imran Khan

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting at party chairman Imran Khan's residence on Tuesday in relation to the recent Senate elections.

The meeting of the 'core group' included PTI MNAs Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran, leader Jahangir Tareen and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Khattak reportedly presented report regarding allegations of horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Sources said that according to the report, 15 party MPAs are accused of selling their votes.

The PTI chief had tasked Khattak to probe the reported selling of votes during the Senate elections. 

During Saturday's elections for the Senate, PTI bagged five seats from KP and one from Punjab. 

Names of almost 16 MPAs in grey area: Fawad Chaudhry

[embed_video2 url=http://stream.jeem.tv/vod/2c00ce0c784cb5dbd30c1ba3e56bb5b7.mp4/playlist.m3u8?wmsAuthSign=c2VydmVyX3RpbWU9My82LzIwMTggMjozNjozNiBQTSZoYXNoX3ZhbHVlPUc0cjZsQWIybjYrS3NkalFVU0k4dFE9PSZ2YWxpZG1pbnV0ZXM9NjAmaWQ9MQ== style=center]

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, said that the names of almost 16 MPAs are in grey area.

Fawad Chaudhry said that political action will not be taken against them but the action under the criminal law will be initiated.

He said for the selection of Senate Chairman, consultation is going on with other small groups, adding that under no condition the party will let the PML-N select the chair. 

Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 33 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 34 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM