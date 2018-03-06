Horse-trading of PTI MPAs: Pervez Khattak presents report to Imran Khan

ISLAMABAD: Senior leaders of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a meeting at party chairman Imran Khan's residence on Tuesday in relation to the recent Senate elections.



The meeting of the 'core group' included PTI MNAs Asad Umar, Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Imran, leader Jahangir Tareen and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Pervez Khattak.

Khattak reportedly presented report regarding allegations of horse-trading in the Senate elections.

Sources said that according to the report, 15 party MPAs are accused of selling their votes.

The PTI chief had tasked Khattak to probe the reported selling of votes during the Senate elections.

During Saturday's elections for the Senate, PTI bagged five seats from KP and one from Punjab.

Names of almost 16 MPAs in grey area: Fawad Chaudhry

PTI Spokesman Fawad Chaudhry, in a press conference, said that the names of almost 16 MPAs are in grey area.



Fawad Chaudhry said that political action will not be taken against them but the action under the criminal law will be initiated.

He said for the selection of Senate Chairman, consultation is going on with other small groups, adding that under no condition the party will let the PML-N select the chair.