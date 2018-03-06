Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Kulsoom Nawaz's doctors note reappearance of lymph nodes

By
Murtaza Ali Shah

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

LONDON: Doctors treating former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's wife, Kulsoom, noted on Tuesday the reappearance of tumour nodes.  

Kulsoom has been undergoing chemotherapy in London after being diagnosed with lymphoma — a cancer of the lymph nodes in the middle of last year.

She underwent a total of six chemotherapy sessions and three surgeries during the last seven months.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes fifth chemotherapy session

The ailing wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif has been undergoing treatment in London since summer 2017.

After a series of scans last week, doctors detected the resurgence of the tumour and a team of doctors will now decide on further surgery along with strong radiotherapy treatment.

The former premier’s wife was diagnosed with the disease by British doctors on August 22, 2017.

Kulsoom had left for London unexpectedly on August 17 for a medical checkup — on the day when her nomination papers for the NA-120 constituency were accepted amid much political hype. 

Maryam off to London after successful NA-120 campaign

Former PM's daughter will meet mother who's undergoing treatment for lymphoma in London

During Kulsoom’s absence, Maryam Nawaz spearheaded her mother's by-election campaign and led it to victory. However, Kulsoom has since not returned to Pakistan owing to her illness. 

The NA-120 seat had fallen vacant after the Supreme Court on July 28, 2017,  disqualified Nawaz in the Panama Papers case over charges of concealing his salary from his son's Dubai-based company that he claims he never received. 

