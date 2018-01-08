Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes fifth chemotherapy session

LONDON: Begum Kusloom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent a successful fifth chemotherapy session in London on Monday.



Her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif posted a picture of her mother in hospital on Twitter with a prayer for her mother and all mothers safety and health.

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery last year in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes.

Kulsoom Nawaz had gone to London in summer 2017 for medical check-ups, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer. Maryam Nawaz had at the time confirmed the development on Twitter.











