Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Monday Jan 08 2018
By
Web Desk

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz undergoes fifth chemotherapy session

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 08, 2018

LONDON: Begum Kusloom Nawaz, wife of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif underwent a successful fifth chemotherapy session in London on Monday.

Her daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif posted a picture of her mother in hospital on Twitter with a prayer for her mother and all mothers safety and health. 

Begum Kulsoom Nawaz underwent surgery last year in 2017 to remove diseased lymph nodes.

Kulsoom Nawaz had gone to London in summer 2017 for medical check-ups, after which doctors diagnosed her with throat cancer. Maryam Nawaz had at the time confirmed the development on Twitter.




Advertisement

More From Pakistan:

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

US conveys 'concrete' steps for Pakistan: Pentagon

 Updated 4 hours ago
Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

Opposition likely to table no-confidence motion against CM Balochistan today

 Updated 6 hours ago
NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

NAB initiates probe into illegal lease of 275-acre land by KP govt

 Updated 7 hours ago
FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

FC apprehends three suspects in Dhadar, Mastung operations

 Updated 7 hours ago
Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

Karachi hospital confirms 28 cases of H1N1 seasonal influenza

 Updated 6 hours ago
After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

After Trump, CIA chief accuses Pakistan of providing safe havens to terrorists

 Updated 8 hours ago
PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

PHC orders release of TNSM leader Sufi Mohammad

Updated 9 hours ago
Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

Qadri has allegiance to foreign powers, says Maryam Nawaz

 Updated 10 hours ago
Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

Sarfaraz Shah killing: President House officials deny reports of pardoning Rangers men

 Updated 9 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM