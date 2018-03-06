Can't connect right now! retry
Advertisement
pakistan
Tuesday Mar 06 2018
By
GEO NEWS

Policeman, wife arrested in Rawalpindi for allegedly robbing people

By
GEO NEWS

Tuesday Mar 06, 2018

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested a head constable, his wife and daughter for allegedly robbing people after making them consume sleep-inducing drugs.

The three were shifted to jail and an FIR has been registered against them.

The modus operandi of the “gang” was to first ask for lift from unknowing strangers driving in the city. Shazia, the policeman Ajmad’s wife, would ask for lift, then somehow make their victim consume sleep-inducing drug and rob them off their valuables, including cash and mobile phones.

Amjad used to trail the car and would flee along with his wife in his own vehicle.


Advertisement

Comments

More From Pakistan:

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Riz Ahmed writes on trip to Karachi’s transgender settlement

Updated 32 minutes ago
Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Naqeebullah killing case: New case against Rao Anwar, police party registered

Updated 34 minutes ago
Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

Pakistan synonymous to peace, we shall safeguard it at any cost IA: DG ISPR

 Updated an hour ago
From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

From Thar to Senate, Krishna Kohli recalls tough journey

Updated 2 hours ago
Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

Qandeel Baloch murder case: Mufti Qavi, remaining accused to be indicted on March 21

 Updated 3 hours ago
Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Shelter for homeless, guardian for abandoned: Yousaf Lala the Edhi of Parachinar

Updated 3 hours ago
Advertisement
SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

SC issues another contempt of court notice to Nehal Hashmi

 Updated 3 hours ago
SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

SC extends deadline of corruption cases against Sharif family by two months

Updated 4 hours ago
Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

Time for apologies is over, CJP tells anchorperson Shahid Masood

 Updated 4 hours ago
Load More
Advertisement

Latest

view all
Advertisement

Notification Management

Pakistan
World
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Videos
Tv Shows
Health
Subscribe to desktop notification
Powered by IMM