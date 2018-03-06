Policeman, wife arrested in Rawalpindi for allegedly robbing people

RAWALPINDI: Police on Tuesday arrested a head constable, his wife and daughter for allegedly robbing people after making them consume sleep-inducing drugs.



The three were shifted to jail and an FIR has been registered against them.



The modus operandi of the “gang” was to first ask for lift from unknowing strangers driving in the city. Shazia, the policeman Ajmad’s wife, would ask for lift, then somehow make their victim consume sleep-inducing drug and rob them off their valuables, including cash and mobile phones.

Amjad used to trail the car and would flee along with his wife in his own vehicle.



